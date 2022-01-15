Netflix Teams Up With Grand Slam Tournaments For New Tennis Docu-series, Filming Underway

The giant streaming platform, Netflix has collaborated with four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media to bring a tennis documentary series to the screen beginning with the 2022 season at the Australian Open. According to ANI, the upcoming series will offer an unfiltered look at life inside the competitive sport of professional tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams.

The new project is quite similar to Formula 1: Drive to Survive which was recently announced and will feature golf's PGA Tour. Through a historic collaboration that will take cameras behind the scenes of the two tours, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open, the series will also be the first sports program of its kind to provide an equal platform to the men's and women's competitors of the sport, in keeping with the equal stage they share throughout the year.

Netflix to come up with new tennis documentary series

The highly-anticipated forthcoming series will be bankrolled by Box to Box Films (Formula 1: Drive to Survive) with James Gay-Rees while Paul Martin will be seen serving as Executive Producers. Filming is underway now at the Australian Open. Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series shared his happiness behind the collaboration in a press statement. He said, "We are excited to continue bolstering our lineup of sports programming with this behind-the-scenes documentary series."

“Tennis is beloved all over the world, with high-stakes tournaments hopping across continents and athletes hailing from countless countries. Through this historic partnership with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media, the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to draw in longtime fans and new audiences alike," he added.

Apart from this, earlier this week, the popular streaming platform had announced about teaming up with the PGA tour and golf’s major championships to produce a series documenting the 2022 season. After coming up with some amazing content all these years, Netflix is starting to offer quite a lot of sports drama for the viewers.

IMAGE: ANI/Unsplash

