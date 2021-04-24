Netflix Teases Fans With Chilling First Look Of Who Killed Sara? Season 2

Netflix has been scoring high when it comes to intriguing and conceptual thriller shows. Last month, the streaming service released a Mexican crime series Who Killed Sara? and fans were completely invested in this gripping murder mystery saga. Within no time, the show garnered rave reviews and became the talk of the entertainment world. And yet again, fans are in for a real treat as Netflix shared a promising first look of Who Killed Sara? Season 2.

First Glimpse Of Who Killed Sara? Season 2

The first season of Who Killed Sara? had gripping cliffhangers which ultimately made for a great watch. And while fans were eagerly rooted for the continuation saga, Netflix teased them with the chilling first look of the sequel. Sharing a series of stills on Twitter, Netflix wrote, “Who Killed Sara? returns May 19 — get your first look at Season 2”

Check it out:

Who Killed Sara? returns May 19 — get your first look at Season 2 pic.twitter.com/NC0J1AcHRJ — Netflix (@netflix) April 23, 2021

For those unaware, Who Killed Sara? follows the story of Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona) who seeks his revenge against the Lazcano family for framing him as the murderer of his sister Sara to save their reputation. In the first season, we saw Alex trying his best to unravel the mystery behind his sister’s murder. The second season will mark the continuation of this saga as new secrets will come to the surface.

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Story Details

It was on March 29, 2021, that Netflix announced the second season of the series. As stated by Netflix, the show will be premiering on May 19, 2021, and will follow Alex as he discovers some hidden secrets about his sister Sara. The first season ended with Alex finding Sara’s journal which revealed her mental health struggles.

And now in the sequel, the relationship between Sara and César Lazcano will be in the spotlight. So, there are ample cliffhangers we can expect in the second season. Also, it will answer all our burning questions that remain underexplored in the first part.

Netflix Marks A Milestone With Who Killed Sara?

Reportedly, Who Killed Sara? has become Netflix’s most popular foreign-language title with an estimated 55 million subscribers tuning in for the show. While fans often wait for a show’s sequel for more than a year, Netflix has surprised them with a quick second-season release of Who Killed Sara? And thus, the early release of its second season is no less than a treat for the fans.

Image Source: Netflix Twitter