Netflix Teases Fans With Poster Of 'Castlevania' Season 4; Says 'we're Back'

Fans of Castlevania have been eagerly waiting for a year for the premiere of the fourth season. Netflix teased them with a poster and hyped them up.

Video games like Evil Games and Castlevania have received a huge response on Netflix over the years. Castlevania's first season premiered back in 2017. Netflix recently teased the fans with a poster of Castlevania season 4. Fans went gaga over the same and couldn't stop talking about it. 

Netflix tease fans with a Castlevania poster

NX on Netflix took to their Twitter handle to announce that Castlevania season 4 will soon be premiered. The makers had announced that the fourth season would release in 2021. The poster of the upcoming anime season features Castlevania's cast and characters. However, there is no clarity as to when the show will premiere. Take a look at the poster of the show. 

Reactions to the poster of Castlevania season 4

Over 9 thousand fans reacted to the same and retweeted Netflix's tweet. A fan wrote that in the last season, he started rooting for the character who wanted to end all mankind. The fan added, "Please let this be soon." Another wrote that he was ready to get hurt again with the plot of the upcoming series. A fan wrote that the show is the best one on Netflix. He also wrote that the animation is outstanding. He mentioned he adored the show. 

A Twitter user wrote that he took 20 minutes to decide what to type but he is speechless at the moment. Another wrote a few words in gibberish and mentioned that he has lost all the capability of human speech. A fan asked Netflix to 'not be shy and drop the release date'. Take a look at some of the reactions here. 

More about Castlevania

Castlevania is an American adult anime series based on a Japanese video game by the same name. The 3rd season premiered in March 2020 and received a massive response. The Castlevania's cast and characters feature Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, James Callis as Alucard, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, Graham McTavish as Dracula, Emily Swallow as Lisa Tepes and many other characters. The show revolves around Trevor Belmont, Alucard and Sypha Belnades as they defend their nation from Dracula and his minions. Other upcoming Anime movies to release in 2021 include names like B: the Beginning: Succession, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Way of the Househusband and Eden. 

