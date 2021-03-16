Netflix 'The One' Spoilers: What Is This New Sci-fi Thriller Series About?

Nowadays, many shows are experimenting with bringing futuristic content to life. With Black Mirror as the pioneer, Netflix has made it clear that the content churning on the sci-fi genre should not stop. As a result, viewers got the chance to come across a British series called The One that explored the possibilities of the future of matchmaking apps. The show received mixed reviews but many of them agreed that its ending was one-of-a-kind. Let's find out the much-talked-about The One ending and how it leads to a second season.

Netflix The One Spoilers - Plot explained

In order to showcase whether or not the DNA-based app works, the show brings plots of several characters on board, who are willing to experiment with this new piece of technology in their own ways. Rebecca is the centre of the story who's herself doubting the capabilities of her app towards the end of the series. The seemingly happy couple Mark and Hannah are also a part of the main cast whose relationship takes an ugly turn after their encounter with the app. The show also attempts to pursue the theme of murder mystery, of which lingering particles are revealed in between the episodes.

Rebecca Webb

Rebecca is revealed to be an anti-hero who goes to any lengths to witness the success of her app. It is revealed that she has committed close to three murders to get where she is today. By the end of the series though, she lost everything that she had built. Does that mean that she will finally confess to all her felonies and probably serve a lifetime in prison? Viewers think it's unlikely as her hints of sociopathic behaviour suggest otherwise.

Mark and Hannah

Mark and Hannah started off as a happy couple who have no qualms about how this app might change their lives overnight. Both of them are convinced that they are too good for each other and that they don't require an app to dictate who and who they should not pursue. Until one of them does get influenced by the trend and decides to choose the path of self-destruction. Hannah is revealed to have pulled out of a strand of Mark's hair to find out who his DNA-based match is and see what makes his potential match more special than her.

Enter Meghan, who Hannah decides to confront and hang out with to quench her curiosity. The problem arises when Mark decides to call Meghan, by sneaking into Hannah's phone, for a surprise birthday party that he's throwing for her. When they meet, the connection is instant which leads Hannah into a downward spiral. After a bit more snooping around and lies, Hannah finally decides to come clean in front of Mark. But does the matchmaking app pose a threat to their organic relationship? It sure does because, in the end, Mark does find himself getting attracted to Meghan and commits adultery as a result.