Netflix To Adapt Leo Tolstoy's 'Anna Karenina' for First Russian Original Series

Netflix has released quite a few original titles all over the world, be it Netflix India's Sacred Games or Netflix Turkey's Fatma. The OTT giant is now looking to set its foot in the Russian media. Netflix is all set to adapt Leo Tolstoy's classic novel Anna Karenina for a Netflix Russia Original title.

Anna Karenina to get a modern upgrade from Netflix

Leo Tolstoy's book Anna Karenina is considered as of the classics of all time. It is one of the greatest pieces of Russian literature that has been translated into many languages. The book has also been adapted in the form of mini-series and movies. One of the popular English language movie adaptations of the book is the 2012 movie of the same name starring Keira Knightley in the titular role and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Vronsky.

Anna Karenina is all set to get a modern upgrade as Anne K, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix has picked up the book for a modern-day retelling of the story. Anne K will be Netflix's first original Russian language production. In Netflix's Anne K, Anna Karenina is a socialite and the wife of the soon-to-be governor to St. Petersburg. She enters into an affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir of an aluminium empire. Their affair disrupts the delicate balance of their social and familial lives. Svetlana Khodchenkova will be playing the titular role in the Netflix adaptation. Svetlana Khodchenkova is a Russian actor and is also known for her role in Bless the Woman and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy starring Gary Oldman.

The writer of the Russian series To The Lake, Roman Kantor will helm the writing of Anne K as well. Kantor expressed his glee over the modern-day adaptation and the chance to introduce Anna Karenina to the world in her own language. He calls this chance a "dream come true" as this idea came to him in a dream once and he has been chasing it ever since.

1-2-3 Production, a Moscow based production company that also produced To The Lake, will helm the production for Anne K as well. Roman Kantor will also don the director's hat along with Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov, Natasha Merkulova, and Aleksey Chupov. The filming of Anne K will take place in Moscow and St Petersburg in Russia. Other cast members and the release date of the series is yet unknown.

(Image: Netflix Russia's Instagram)

