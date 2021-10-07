Netflix To Remove Phone Number Seen In 'Squid Game' After Owner Receives Prank Calls

As Netflix’s series, Squid Game has been garnering massive popularity among the fans, it recently witnessed a weird situation when one of the episodes depicted a phone number on the screen.

It has been reported by EW, that the real owner of that phone number has been receiving prank calls after which Netflix has finally decided to edit it out from the episode.

The real owner of Squid Game's phone number receives Netflix’s help

It all began when one of the episodes of Squid Game flashed a phone number on the screen and in no time, the fans who watched the episode began making prank calls and text messages to the same number that belonged to an individual. However, Netflix has confirmed that they will edit out the number from the episode.

During the episode, a card was given to every contestant in which there were three shapes on one side while a phone number on the other that the game players could use if they want to play a children’s game for a large sum of cash.

When the Koreaboo team spoke to the real owner of the phone number, he stated that he had been receiving endless calls and messages which has made his life hard. He further mentioned that he had been using the same number for the past 10 years and added that he had already deleted more than 4000 numbers.

He said, "After Squid Game aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it's hard for me to go on with daily life. This is a number that I've been using for more than 10 years, so I'm quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I've had to delete from my phone and it's to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone's battery is drained and turns off."

It was further revealed that the Squid Game creators thought that removing the first three digits of the number would not cause any issue, however, they were unaware that if the number was dialed as a local call, they could easily make calls to the owner.

The Korea Times also reported that another individual with one digit difference was receiving calls and messages while stating how the stress from incessant prank calls was driving him crazy.

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr