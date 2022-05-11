Netflix Unveils 'Indian Matchmaking 2' Promo Featuring Seema Taparia; Fans 'excited'

After a successful yet controversial run of the first season of the popular series Indian Matchmaking, Netflix is renewing the series for the second season. Much to the enthusiasm of the fans, the giant streaming platform treated fans with the promo video of the second season of the series featuring matchmaker, Seema Taparia.

The show that premieres on Netflix runs on the format of arranged marriages where Taparia arranges matches between rich and affluent NRIs. The promo of the second season threw light on the Indian matchmaker where she highlighted the concept of arranged marriage.

Indian Matchmaking 2 promo out

The popular streaming platform announced the second season of the show with the caption, “It's wedding season and Seema Aunty is back (ring emoji). Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook.” The video also features Seema bragging about a bachelor with a ‘nice sense of humour’ but the girl responds to the match, saying, “I hate comedy.”

The video received mixed reviews from the fans. While some lauded the platform for bringing back the amazing series, others were completely shocked. One of the excited fans of the show wrote, " Oh this was quite a fun watch." Another follower of the show wrote, "I’m excited," while a third user wrote, "Just can't wait to watch it."

On the other hand, there were a bunch who were not quite happy with the renewal of the second season. Reacting to the same, a user shared his disappointment and wrote, "This should come with a trigger warning." Another user commented below the video and wrote, " Season one was so bad but I know I’ll end up watching season two." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " Why is it coming back?"

For the unversed, the show had even received a nomination for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards. However, none of the participants could find a match on the show. The second season of the show will bring Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia as she uses traditional and modern matchmaking techniques on eight romantic hopefuls — Aparna Shewakramani, Nadia Christina Jagessar, Vyasar Ganesan, Akshay Jakhete, Rupam Kaur, Ankita Bansal, Pradhyuman Maloo, and Vinay Chadha — living in the United States and India.



IMAGE: Instagram/netflixgolden