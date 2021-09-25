Netflix Unveils Lee Seung-gi, Hee-chul's New Variety Show 'My Name' With Unreleased Clip

TUDUM, Netflix's first-ever global fan event began on Saturday, September 25. As the event commenced Netflix released the trailer and first looks of various global shows. Amongst them was the first look at the upcoming South Korean variety show New World featuring actor Lee Seung-gi, Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and EXO's Kai amongst others. Also, an unreleased highlight clip from Han So-hee's upcoming revenge drama My Name was also released.

Han Soo Hee starrer My Name's highlight clip released

Following her success in Netflix's romantic drama Nevertheless, Han So-hee is back in an all-new avatar for the drama My Name. The Nevertheless actor will play the role of Yoon Ji-woo a revenge-driven woman, who is following her father's murderer and puts her trust in a powerful crime boss and enters the police force under his direction. Netflix's TUDUM unveiled an unreleased highlight clip filled with action ahead of the show's release. The series is scheduled to be released on Netflix on October 15, 2021.

Netflix's TUDUM also released the trailer of a new survival variety show titled New World. South Korean actors Lee Seung-gi, Cho Bo-ah, singers Kim Hee-chul, Eun Ji-won, EXO's Kai, Park Na-rae learn how to survive in a 'New World' in an all new K-variety series. The trailer featured these six celebrities as they spend six days at a lavish villa, perform survival tasks and enjoy some great moments together.

More about Netflix's TUDUM

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event is the first-ever event of its type to be hosted by the platform. During the event Netflix will unveil an exclusive clip from the new heist film Red Notice, first looks at the latest seasons of Bridgerton and Ozark, and a special Stranger Things surprise. Additionally, the event will also unveil the first teaser and premiere date reveal for Emily in Paris Season 2, a special greeting from The Crown’s new Queen, an exclusive clip from the new film Don’t Look Up, behind the scenes video with the cast of Umbrella Academy, the trailer debut of Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, and first looks and breaking news from The Witcher. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

(Image: Instagram/@netflixkr/@kimheenim/@leeseunggi.official)