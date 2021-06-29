Netflix Will Now Let Users Watch Partially Downloaded Movies And Shows, Check Details

Coming in as a piece of good news for binge-watchers and Netflix lovers, the giant streaming company has announced a new feature that would let its users watch partially downloaded content. The feature has been announced primarily for android users currently. With the new feature, Netflix will allow users to download movies, web series to their mobiles and tablets so that they can watch the videos even when they do not have internet access.

Netflix announces new feature for avid binge-watchers

Currently, Netflix allows users to watch anything on the OTT platform once it is downloaded completely. But, with the new feature, viewers get the leverage of watching any film, content offline even if it is downloaded 50 per cent of the content. “We always want to make it easier for members to access their favorite series or movies regardless of language, device, connectivity, or location. So partial downloading is now available on Android phones and tablets, and we’ll begin testing on iOS in the coming months,” Netflix states in an official blog post. The new feature is a boon for frequent flyers or people who travel a lot and often face internet connectivity issues and are unable to watch the content due to download problems.



However, the download will begin again when you get internet access but would not stop users from viewing it. “You can now start watching The Mitchells vs The Machines or the next episode of Luis Miguel - The Series even if it hasn’t completed downloading. Once you’ve regained a strong enough connection, you can choose to finish the download and keep watching — avoiding those surprise notices that you’ve gone over your data limits,” Netflix concluded in the blog. The platform will begin testing on iOS in the coming months.

