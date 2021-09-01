Netflix X Bear Grylls 'You Vs. Wild: Out Cold' New Trailer Out; Release Date & All We Know

Survival expert and probably the only one who'll survive an apocalypse, Bear Grylls is back! The British adventurer is all set to come back with his series of interactive Netflix specials titled, You vs. Wild: Out Cold. The special series which is slated to release soon, has also released a trailer. Here's what we know -

Netflix x Bear Grylls - You vs. Wild: Out Cold trailer out

Bear Grylls' You vs. Wild: Out Cold has finally released the trailer for the upcoming show. The series will be a set of interactive episodes on Netflix and will take place on a mountain plane crash theme. You vs. Wild: Out Cold releases on September 14, on Netflix.

According to thewrap.com, viewers will help Grylls make choices in these interactive specials like choices between finding food or building a shelter. Viewers will take several decisions like "climb over to the other side mountain or attempt to navigate through old tunnels, or eat this huge bug or that huge bug".

Netflix's official description for the show reads:

Bear Grylls is back for another exciting interactive movie for the whole family. Following a plane crash in the ice ravaged mountains, Bear finds himself with amnesia trying to save himself and the pilot from the harsh winter elements. Bear will face huge rock walls, freezing dark tunnels and creepy wildlife creatures. He’s in big trouble, and he needs your help to find his friend and get out of danger.

A previous You vs Wild special subtitled, Animals on the Loose, saw Grylls tracking down escaped animals from a wildlife sanctuary. The series had viewers helping Grylls track down the animals, and consisted of eight episodes. The upcoming Netflix special series sees Bear Grylls as executive producer along with Delbert Shoopman of The Natural Studios, Rob Buchta, Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Liz Schulze, Ben Silverman and Howard Owens of Propagate Content. Ben Simms is the director on the project from Propagate Content.

Who is Bear Grylls?

British adventurer and survival expert, Bear Grylls is a television presenter and the youngest-ever Chief Scout of the United Kingdom and Overseas Territories. Grylls' website describes him as -

BEAR GRYLLS OBE, has become known worldwide as one of the most recognized faces of survival and outdoor adventure.Trained from a young age in martial arts, Grylls went on to spend three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces, as part of 21 SAS Regiment. It was here that he perfected many of the survival skills that his fans all over the world enjoy, as he pits himself against the worst of Mother Nature.

IMAGE - AP