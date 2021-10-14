Netflix's 'Bad Boy Billionaires India' Makers Summoned Over Sahara's Defamation Plea

The legal wrangle over the Netflix documentary Bad Boy Billionaires India continued after over a year since it was partly released. Recently, the director of the streaming platform, documentary director, and producer were summoned to appear before a Lucknow court. They have been accused of defaming the company Sahara India and its chief, Subrata Roy.

The summon was issued to Netflix director Abhishek Nag, documentary director Nick Read and producer Reva Sharma by a court of special Chief Judicial Magistrate (custom) on Wednesday. They have been asked to appear before the court on November 15.

Bad Boy Billionaires India makers summoned by court

The makers of the Netflix documentary were summoned to appear before the court for committing offences under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter to be defamatory), and 502 (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter).

The court cited perusal of complaint and statements of witnesses named Ghulam Zeeshan and Bhuvnesh Mani Tripathi to pass the order.

The court's orders were in response to the complaint lodged by the Sahara India company.

In its complaint, the company had shared that the makers of the series, which was released on Netflix on October 5, 2020, had created and released the documentary series in the 'most defamatory manner to tarnish the image of Sahara and its Chief'. It added that the accused, in the 'lust' of making the documentary 'spicier' and 'rhetoric', had 'willfully connived' and attempted to show the image of the Sahara Group chairman in 'bad taste', without there being any 'material evidence' against him. They accused the makers of creating the series for commercial benefit.

Sahara Group had warned Netflix against releasing the series since the beginning, but the show was finally released on the platform on October 5.

The series traces the stories around the allegations of corruption against four billionaires, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Ramalinga Raju. While the episodes of Mallya, Roy, and Raju were released on October 5, the planned episode on Raju is yet to be released over the legal issues, after the businessman had approached a Hyderabad court to seek a stay on the series, and received a positive verdict.

(With PTI inputs)