Netflix's 'Comedy Premium League' Brings Together Celebrated Comedians And YouTubers

Netflix recently announced a new show named Comedy Premium League, which has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the people. This show will bring together a series of celebrated comedians, who have made a place for themselves through various streaming platforms. The list includes personalities like Prajakta Koli, Tanmay Bhat and Kenneth Sebastian, amongst others. The Instagram handle of Netflix also announced a few details about the show, giving people some insights into what lies ahead.

All about Netflix's Comedy Premium League

Netflix India is all set to entertain the country with a series of promising web series, films, and reality shows. In the recent Instagram post shared by Netflix India, they have put up a series of stills from the show, highlighting what they have in store. In the first picture shared, actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli is seen standing on the huge Comedy Premium League stage while presenting a set with a bright smile across her face. She is seen dressed in a stunning bright pink dress which has been styled with a blue denim jacket.

In the next photograph, Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, and Rohan Joshi are seen performing together on the set while being dressed as politicians and news anchors. In the next picture, Mallika and Rahul Subramaniam are seen standing on a set that replicates the interiors of a posh flight. The set seems to be based on the hijacking of an airline.

The last picture in the post vividly highlights the entire cast of Comedy Premium League which is expected to launch on Netflix in the next few days. The picture brings together numerous comedians, including Aakash Gupta, Sumukhi Suresh, Mallika Dua, Rytasha Rathore, Urooj Ashfaq, Rahul Dua, Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Amit Tandon, Kenneth Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, Sumaira Shaikh, Rahul Subramaniam, Aadar Malik, Rohan Joshi, Kaneez Surka, Abish Mathew, and Prajakta Koli. The team has also announced through the caption that the show will be full of challenges, hilarious trials, and numerous sketches. Have a look.

In the comments section of the post, various people have expressed how excited they are for the upcoming project. They have also mentioned that it would be fun to witness so many comedians together in the same show. Have a look at a few of the comments.

