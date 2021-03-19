Netflix’s 'Deadly Illusions' Filming Location And Other Details About The Thriller-drama

Deadly Illusions premiered on Netflix yesterday and it is already trending on the platform in various countries. It is an erotic drama thriller which is written and helmed by Anna Elizabeth James. The movie features several talented actors like Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Shanola Hampton and Greer Grammer.

The mind-bending thriller shows how an established writer’s life turns upside down after the entry of a new Nanny for her children. The official plot synopsis about the movie on Netflix reads as, “After a bestselling novelist suffering from writer's block hires a new nanny for her children, the line between fiction and reality starts to blur."

Filming of Netflix’s Deadly Illusions has left a lot of people curious about its shooting location. For all the people who are wondering about Netflix’s Deadly Illusions filming location, here is everything you need to know about it.

Netflix’s Deadly Illusions filming location

The filming of Netflix’s Deadly Illusions has been done primarily in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The production of the movie started in 2019 and at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was nowhere in the picture. The city of Albuquerque, New Mexico has served as the primary location for filming and several scenes have been filmed in and around the city. Apart from Albuquerque, the coastal drone shots of the film that are seen occasionally in the film have been filmed off the coast of Marin County, California.

According to the film’s credits, the filming of Netflix’s Deadly Illusions has been done at various locations around Albuquerque, New Mexico like CABQ Riverside Park, Hoffmantown Shopping Center, Isleta Resort and Casino, the Ranchers Club at the Crowne Plaza, Albuquerque Country Club, Amy Biehl High School, Towneplace Suites North, Copperfield’s Books, Kit Carson Park, Gibson Medical Center, Le Chantilly bakery, uStudios, Laguna Blvd, Bobby Foster Road and Toad Road.

Netflix’s Deadly Illusions

The story revolves around Mary Morrison who is a bestselling novelist and suffering from writer’s block on her latest project. She hires a young woman to look after her two children. As she gets engrossed in writing, the lines between her real life and fiction get entangled. The movie is rated 4.1 on IMDb after a day of its release. Here is a look at the Deadly Illusions trailer.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer