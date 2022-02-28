Netflix's F1 Drive To Survive S4 Teaser OUT: Watch 'War' Between Hamilton & Verstappen

Netflix has released the trailer of the fourth series of the edge of the seat documentary drama of Formula 1 Drive to Survive that is set to release on March 11, just a few days before the 2022 season gets underway at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is set to take place on the weekend of March 18-20.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive teaser released

As seen in the Tweet below, Netflix has released the Formula 1: Drive to Survive teaser of the fourth season. The new season is set to feature all the drama, heated arguments, and wheel-to-wheel racing from the 2021 season, especially between champion Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who lost the title following a controversial and heated season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

New drivers, new rivalries and an all new championship winner. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back on 11 March! 🏎️🏁 pic.twitter.com/3aSoENJB57 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 28, 2022

Both championship rivals headed at the Yas Marina Circuit level on points, with it being winner takes all at the final race. While Hamilton dominated most of the race, as a result of some controversial decisions from race director Michael Masi (who is now axed), Verstappen overtook the Brit on the final lap and went on to win his maiden championship.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive teaser details

From Formula 1: Drive to Survive's teaser, it is clear that Netflix are attempting to showcase the heated rivalry between title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, with the latter going as far as calling it 'constant warfare.' In the teaser, there were several scenes shown between the two drivers, including the massive crash that took place at the Italian Grand Prix when Verstappen's car landed over Hamilton's, resulting in the two having an ugly battle that lasted until the end of the season.

While Netflix is expected to focus on the rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen, it will also showcase McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, among several others. Drive to Survive has been a hit around the world ever since the series' first season was launched in 2019. The intriguing documentary drama, which is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees, is one of the predominant reasons for the staggering increase in viewership Formula 1 has seen recently.