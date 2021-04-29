Netflix's 'Hit And Run' Cast: Take A Look At Actors And Characters They Play

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of Hit and Run and fans around the world are excited about the release. The trailer of the mystery thriller shows the story of a couple and how an accident changes their life. The series will revolve around a man Segev who has a beautiful relationship with his wife. His life turns upside down when his wife gets killed after a car hits her on the road. The man then embarks on a journey to understand his wife's past. He discovers that he had no idea who his wife was. He then takes the help of a detective to solve the mystery.

The description of the trailer reads, "Hit & Run is a thrilling mystery centred around one man’s unconditional love for his murdered wife, and his dark journey to uncover the truth behind her death no matter the cost.". While the premiere date of the show hasn't been released yet, the show will likely release in the summer. Check out the trailer and know all about the Hit and Run cast.

A look at Hit and Run (Netflix) cast

The cast of Hit and Run includes Lior Raz as Segev, Kaelen Ohm as Segev's wife Danielle Wexler, Moran Rosenblatt as Tali Shapira the detective who will help solve the mystery, Danielle’s father, Martin Wexler, will be played by Gregg Henry. Gal Toren will feature as Ron Harel, an old army friend of Segev’s and former Israeli special forces operative. Lior Ashkenazi plays Assaf Talmor, a man connected to Danielle who has an idea about her death but he isn't willing to reveal any details.

Other supporting cast members and the characters they play include Igal Naor (Tamir), David Anthony Buglione (Mark) David Shumbris (David), Michael Aronov (Isaac), Siena Kelly (Syd), Joe Giorgio (Mossad) and Alex Gemeinhardt (Miles). Apart from being the lead actor, Lior Raz also serves as an executive producer alongside Mike Barker, Kimberlin Belloni, Itay Reiss, Avi Issacharoff, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. The series is created by Avi Issacharoff who also created the Israeli show Fauda.

Promo Image Source: Still From Hit and Run Trailer