Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' & Other Shows That Fans Felt Had Cultural Misrepresentation

Netflix is one of the common and famous OTT platforms which is popular for its variety of content in different genres. However, some of the Netflix movies or Netflix series have landed up in quite a controversy when they touched sensitive cultural aspects in their different shows. Check out the times when the famous OTT platform Netflix landed in a soup for what fans felt was cultural misrepresentation.

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking

The OTT streaming platform Netflix has recently unveiled its new reality series titled Indian Matchmaking. The show revolves around the quest of the Indian singles along with their parents to find a suitable partner for marriage with the aid of Mumbai-based matrimony professional Sima Taparia. The show features mostly NRI singles who are willing to try the arranged marriage way of matchmaking to find a suitable partner.

this show really portrays how narrow minded the Indian society can be. How is having a “fair” partner going to guarantee your marriage to last forever??? ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸

#IndianMatchmaking #SimaAunty pic.twitter.com/Zhf2xHmz0P — Sanem (@SanemKaur) July 20, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking , a show that had a great start but leaves you hanging & confused. The most annoying & painful experience was to watch Akshaye's story unfold. The drama seemed to take one 10 steps back in times and show the reality of matchmaking in the indian subcontinent. — Aneeqa Khan (@AKhan2441139) July 17, 2020

ALSO READ| Akshay Jakhete From 'Indian Matchmaking' On Netflix: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Krishna and his Leela reviews

Krishna and his Leela is a story about three heroines, one hero, and a love triangle. Set in Bangalore and some portions in Vizag, the movie narrates the tale of Krishna played by Siddu Jonnalagadda. He is an indecisive, confused man, who does not believe in polygamy but ends up dating two women at the same time. He meets them in college, befriends them, and falls in love with both of them as the movie progresses. The role of Krishna's love interest is essayed by Shraddha Srinath (Sathya), and Shalini Vadnikatti (Radha).

#BoycottNetflix trends after netizens slam 'Krishna and His Leela' for hurting sentiments https://t.co/dMAr1X3IUh — Republic (@republic) June 29, 2020

Why every film maker & film industry insult Hinduism & hindu gods — Remove Article 30 (@Jannat21809640) June 29, 2020

Step Sisters' Cultural appropriation campaign

Step Sisters is a Netflix movie which was released in 2018. It is a dance comedy film, starring Megalyn Echikunwoke as the black sorority girl who teaches 'Greek stepping' (a dance form) to a group of party-obsessed white sorority sisters.

When Step Sisters started their Cultural appropriation campaign and started giving lessons on the same in Netflix's YouTube channel, many people actually didn't take the campaign in the way it was intended to be. Take a look at the comments below.

Image courtesy: YouTube

Image courtesy: YouTube

Image courtesy: YouTube

ALSO READ| Indian Matchmaking: Why Netflix's New Show On Arranged Marriages Has Kicked Up Controversy

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever was one of the most trending shows on Netflix when it was released. The show revolves around an Indian-American teenager who faces teen problems as a Tamil-American. The series is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and was released on April 27, 2020.

Since then, the show has been getting a lot of positive response from the fans as well as the critics. The show features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. However, some people believed that it showed the Indian characters in a negative light and misrepresented Indian culture.

So #NeverHaveIEver just hit facts about how daughter in laws are viewed in most of desi households pic.twitter.com/5dyaNHaeMO — ðŸ’« (@baeksyeoll) April 27, 2020

The problem w/#NeverHaveIEver is the overbearing mother and depiction of ‘weird Indian pujas’ etc is endorsed by a woman of Indian origin. Feels like some sort of soul retrieval exercise to exorcise Mindy Kaling’s adolescence. Someone here said it felt like it was set in the 80s https://t.co/HpAmJxTdKZ — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) May 7, 2020

ALSO READ| Netflix Offering 83 Years Of Free Subscription If You Win ‘The Old Guard’ Game

ALSO READ| 'Cursed' Netflix cast: Katherine Langford And Other Actors And Their Character Details

Promo Image courtesy: Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.