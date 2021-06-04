Netflix's 'Kingdom: Ashin Of The North' Gets A Release Date; Watch The Official Teaser

Netflix recently released the first look of the prequel of the 2019 Korean series Kingdom. The 2019 series explored the possibility of fighting zombies with few tactics. The show received positive reviews and went on for two seasons. Now, the streaming platform is ready to release Kingdom Ashin of the North, which will explore the origins of the resurrection plant. Along with the first look, Netflix also announced the release date.

A look at Kingdom Ashin of the North release date

The last episode of the second season showed people getting affected by the disease. On the other hand, Lee Chang along with Seo Bi go on a journey to understand the resurrection plant and also to find its history. While they try to find the information, they come across a diseased person and it ends with Ashin standing amidst dead creatures. The special episode will now uncover her importance and also the journey she has gone through.

In the first look, Ashin can be seen standing in a cave and reading scripture on the wall. She further is seen holding a purple resurrection plant that she crushes later. We also see an unknown woman waking up and screaming. The text in the video reads, "To revive the dead, a price must be paid." The video ends with the release date of the special episode, i.e July 23, 2021. The general producer of the previous two seasons, Kim Sung Hoon has helmed the new episode. Kim Eun Hee, who achieved international acclaim for Kingdom wrote the episode. Have a look at the video.

A look at Kingdom Ashin of the North cast

In the special episode, fans will see Gianna Jun playing the role of Ashin and Park Byung-Eun as Min Chi-Rok. In the 2019 series, the cast included Ju Ji-hoon as Lee Chang, Bae Doona as Seo-bi, Kim Sung-kyu as Yeong-shin, Jeon Seok-ho as Cho Beom-pal and many more. The theme of the series revolves around a dangerous "plague" that eats up city-states in the Joseon era. The few remaining fighters try to restore and bring back people from the dead.

IMAGE: Still from Kingdom Ashin of the North trailer

