Netflix's Latest Releases For January 2021; Check Out The List Of All Movies And Shows

Netflix is one of the most visited OTT platforms where people get to watch some amazing TV shows and movies. Every month the OTT platform keeps adding several interesting and fun content to it. As December 2020 will soon be over, Netflix is all geared up to add many TV series, movies, to its January 2021 list.

There have been announcements about many other shows and movies that will leave Netflix this year namely When Calls the Heart, Gossip Girl, The Office, Bloodsport, The Monster, and so on. Let’s take a look at what’s coming to Netflix in January 2021.

List of Netflix movies in January 2021 along with TV shows:



January 1

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary

Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

What Happened to Mr Cha? — Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

January 2

Asphalt Burning — Netflix Film

January 5

History of Swear Words — Netflix Original

LA’s Finest: Season 1

Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 — Netflix Family

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film

Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary

January 7

Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film

January 8

Charming — Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Lupin — Netflix Film

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart — Netflix Film

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables (2011)

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

January 15

Bling Empire — Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Double Dad — Netflix Film

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

January 18

Homefront (2013)

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother — Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — Netflix Original

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original

January 22

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 — Netflix Family

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! — Netflix Film

The White Tiger — Netflix Film

Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original

January 26

Go Dog Go — Netflix Family

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film

January 29

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary

Below Zero — Netflix Film

The Dig — Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film

January 31

Fatima (2020)

