Netflix's Latest Releases For January 2021; Check Out The List Of All Movies And Shows

Netflix is one of the most visited OTT platforms where people get to watch some amazing TV shows and movies. Every month the OTT platform keeps adding several interesting and fun content to it. As December 2020 will soon be over, Netflix is all geared up to add many TV series, movies, to its January 2021 list.
There have been announcements about many other shows and movies that will leave Netflix this year namely When Calls the Heart, Gossip Girl, The Office, Bloodsport, The Monster, and so on. Let’s take a look at what’s coming to Netflix in January 2021.
List of Netflix movies in January 2021 along with TV shows:
January 1
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me if You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary
- Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
- What Happened to Mr Cha? — Netflix Film
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
January 2
- Asphalt Burning — Netflix Film
January 5
- History of Swear Words — Netflix Original
- LA’s Finest: Season 1
- Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 — Netflix Family
- The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
January 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film
- Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary
January 7
- Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film
January 8
- Charming — Netflix Film
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original
- Lupin — Netflix Film
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family
- Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary
- Stuck Apart — Netflix Film
January 10
January 11
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary
- The Intouchables (2011)
January 12
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
January 13
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
January 15
- Bling Empire — Netflix Original
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original
- Double Dad — Netflix Film
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
- Hook (1991)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
- The Magicians: Season 5
- Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
January 16
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
January 18
January 19
- Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family
January 20
- Daughter From Another Mother — Netflix Original
- Sightless (2020)
- Spycraft — Netflix Original
January 21
- Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original
January 22
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! — Netflix Film
- The White Tiger — Netflix Film
- Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original
January 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original
January 26
- Go Dog Go — Netflix Family
January 27
- Accomplice
- Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film
January 29
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary
- Below Zero — Netflix Film
- The Dig — Netflix Film
- Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film
January 31
