Netflix's 'Moral Sense' To Star Seo Hyun And Lee Jun-young In The Lead Roles; Read Details

On March 22, Netflix revealed that Seo Hyun and Lee Jun-young confirmed their appearance in the film Moral Sense. Netflix's Moral Sense will tell an unconventional take of romance between a man with unique tastes and a woman who unintentionally finds out about his secret. The film is based on a webtoon of the same title and is directed by Park Hyun-jin.

Netflix's Moral Sense stars Seo Hyun and Lee Jun-young in the lead roles

According to Soompi, the duo will be starring together as the main leads in the film. Seo Hyun will make her first Korean big screen debut with Moral Sense. Her character will be named Jung Ji Woo who will find out about her coworker’s secret tastes by coincidence and lead a risky romance with him. Lee Jun-young will play the role of her co-worker named Jung Ji Hoo. In his character, he will show two sides of him - his perfect appearance that makes his female coworkers swoon and his hidden personal tastes behind his perfect facade. Describing the film, Netflix said, “It is based on the hit webtoon by the same name, which has the main character under the humorous and suspenseful premise of hiding his unusual sexual proclivities from his colleagues.”

About Seo Hyun's dramas and more

Seo Hyun is an actor and singer who made her debut as the main vocalist of the South Korean girl group M.I.L.K. in 2001. The group disbanded in 2003 but Seo contributed songs as a solo artist even after disbandment and later transitioned into acting in 2006 and made her debut in the musical The Sound of Music. She is known for roles in Another Miss Oh, Dr Romantic, Temperature of Love and The Beauty Inside.

About Lee Jun-young's dramas and more

Lee Jun-young is a singer, rapper, and actor. In 2014, Lee debuted as a new member of the boy band U-KISS. In 2017, he joined the survival program The Unit and bagged first place becoming a member of the project group UNB. Apart from this, he is known for his roles in various television dramas such as Avengers Social Club, Goodbye to Goodbye, Class of Lies, Good Casting, and Please Don’t Date Him being his latest television show where he played the lead.

(Promo Image source: Lee Jun-young, Seo Hyun Instagram)