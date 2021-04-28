Netflix's New Releases: Streaming Platform To Drop New Movies Every Week All Year

Netflix India took to its official Instagram page to announce the list of movies that will be releasing on the platform this year. Every month, the streaming platform adds a number of series and movies to their watchlist and they also announce the list of movies and series that will be added in the next few months. On Wednesday, April 28, Netflix India announced that there will be new movies releasing every week for the rest of 2021. Let's see what movies are going to be new on Netflix.

List of Netflix's new releases

Netflix shared snippets of the movies that will be added to the Netflix watchlist throughout the year and asked the netizens to bring the snacks as they are responsible for bringing the movies. Along with the new list, Netflix in the caption wrote, "Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabke liye movies layega re tera Netflix!" which loosely translates to "Netflix is bringing movies for everybody no matter the age." The video also features interview clips of the celebs while they are promoting their movies like Zack Snyder, Addison Rae, Kevin Hart, Joey King and Joel Courtney.

The movies releasing this year is a mix of comedy, anime, horror and romantic dramas. Check out the list of the latest Netflix movies that are going to be added to the largest streaming platform soon;

Army of the Dead

Kevin Heart (Fatherhood)

The Kissing Booth 3

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

The Last Mercenary

Sweet Girl

The Women In the Window

Beckett

Resort to Love

Monster

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

Skater Girl

La Casa De La Flores: La Pelicula

Awake

Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

America: The Motion Picture

Blood Red Sky

He's All That

Vivo

Carnaval

Good On Paper

Jagame Thandiram

II Divin Codino

Things Heard and Seen

Oxygen

Ghost Lab

Fear Street Trilogy

What time does Netflix release shows?

Unless a specific time is mentioned by the streaming platform, the majority of the shows and movies release at 12 am IST on Netlfix India. However the same is not the case with some shows that premier in the US and UK on the same day. If a show is premiering in America on the same day as it is in India, Netflix releases the show on Netflix India at 12 am PT.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Netflix Instagram)