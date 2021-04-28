Netflix's New Releases: Streaming Platform To Drop New Movies Every Week All Year

Quick links:
In image: Joey King and Dhanush, Source: Netflix Instagram
Netflix India took to its official Instagram page to announce the list of movies that will be releasing on the platform this year. Every month, the streaming platform adds a number of series and movies to their watchlist and they also announce the list of movies and series that will be added in the next few months. On Wednesday, April 28, Netflix India announced that there will be new movies releasing every week for the rest of 2021. Let's see what movies are going to be new on Netflix.
Netflix shared snippets of the movies that will be added to the Netflix watchlist throughout the year and asked the netizens to bring the snacks as they are responsible for bringing the movies. Along with the new list, Netflix in the caption wrote, "Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabke liye movies layega re tera Netflix!" which loosely translates to "Netflix is bringing movies for everybody no matter the age." The video also features interview clips of the celebs while they are promoting their movies like Zack Snyder, Addison Rae, Kevin Hart, Joey King and Joel Courtney.
The movies releasing this year is a mix of comedy, anime, horror and romantic dramas. Check out the list of the latest Netflix movies that are going to be added to the largest streaming platform soon;
Army of the Dead
Kevin Heart (Fatherhood)
The Kissing Booth 3
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
The Last Mercenary
Sweet Girl
The Women In the Window
Beckett
Resort to Love
Monster
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed
Skater Girl
La Casa De La Flores: La Pelicula
Awake
Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
America: The Motion Picture
Blood Red Sky
He's All That
Vivo
Carnaval
Good On Paper
Jagame Thandiram
II Divin Codino
Things Heard and Seen
Oxygen
Ghost Lab
Fear Street Trilogy
Unless a specific time is mentioned by the streaming platform, the majority of the shows and movies release at 12 am IST on Netlfix India. However the same is not the case with some shows that premier in the US and UK on the same day. If a show is premiering in America on the same day as it is in India, Netflix releases the show on Netflix India at 12 am PT.
(Promo Image Courtesy: Netflix Instagram)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.