Have A Good Trip: Netflix's New Show Has Celebs Talking About The Bad Decisions They Made

Have A Good Trip is a new show by Netflix that features some of the biggest stars making shocking revelations. Celebrities on the show talk about their experiences with drugs and psychedelics, highlighting the serious repercussions of drug abuse. However, despite the show's neutral narrative, it does shed light on the dangers of drug dependency and highlights the bad decisions one can make when under the influence.

Have a Good Trip: Netflix's new show has celebrities talking about their psychedelic trips

Also Read | Steve Carell Starrer Space Force's New Trailer Out; Netflix Show Promises Fun And Chaos

Sting

Sting is considered to be one of the most prominent figures in music. In the show, he revealed that he was involved in drugs and psychedelics. Sting, in the show Have A Good Trip, mentioned that the moment he consumed the drug, he felt many changes in his surroundings, some very drastic ones that affected his sense of reality. He had visions of unreal things and many such bizarre experiences that made quite an impact on him. One such bizarre experience included him thinking that he had joined a Mexican cult. He even claimed to have witnessed the passing of Haley’s comet under the influence of drugs.

Also Read | Review: Netflix’s ‘Have A Good Trip’ Is Only A Mild High

ASAP Rocky

Rapper and prominent public figure ASAP Rocky discussed his first ever experience in psychedelics. He revealed quite a few intimate experiences and discussed some personal revelations. He shared how he started imagining objects which he actually hated in real life and this had a lasting impact on him.

Also Read | When Kendall Jenner Played Rocky Balboa In Love Advent 2017; Watch Video

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher is one of the most loved and celebrated Star Wars actor. The actor revealed that after she got popular as Princess Leia in Star Wars, she had begun taking several substances. This practice had become a ritual to her. Carrie Fisher later went on to explain the trips she had due to the substance she was introduced to by one of her friends. She revealed that her trips caused a major disturbance in her perception of real and unreal. She also shared quite a few bizarre experiences that she had after consuming certain substances.





Also Read | Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods' Friendship Timeline And How It Hit A Rocky Patch

Rosie Perez

Actor Rosie Perez also used to take substances that she claimed impacted her senses. She described one such experience where she felt she was being consumed by an inanimate object. This hallucination deeply affected her and she had a hard time differentiating reality from imagination.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.