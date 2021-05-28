Netflix's Ray Teaser Gives Glimpse Of Four Stories On 'love, Lust, Betrayal And Truth'

An Anthology based on the writings of Satyajit Ray released the teaser of their upcoming series Ray. Ray cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan, amongst others. The series is based on the stories written by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. It will be releasing on Netflix on June 25th, 2021 and is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.

Netflix's Ray series trailer released

Netflix released Ray teaser and announced that it is a story of four tales of ‘love, lust, betrayal and truth’, tied together by the visionary writings of the writer. The first episode is titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, telling the story of Musafir Ali ‘a popular ghazal singer with a secret past’ and Baig a wrestler-turned-sports journalist. The two share a train journey and discover they have met before. The first story is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and stars Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao. The second episode/story is directed by Srijit Mukherji and is titled Forget Me Not. It is described as a quirky thriller about Ipsit, a corporate shark who gets a chance to encounter a woman named Rhea. The episode stars Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad.

The third episode is also directed by Srijit Mukherji which is titled Bahrupiya. It stars Kay Kay Menon and Bidita Bag. The story of this episode is of a timid man who longs to be a makeup artist but is stuck at a job he hates and also has a failing relationship with a burdened life. The fourth episode of the anthology features Harshvardhan Kapoor and is directed by Vasan Bala. The anthology is about a typecast actor who aims to break his image as one look Vik. The episode is titled Spotlight. Earlier, several anthologies were released on Netflix, including Lust Stories and Ajeeb Dastaans.

IMAGE: NETFLIX'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.