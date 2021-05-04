Netflix's 'Selena' Season 2 Review: More Of A Family Drama Than A Revealing Biopic

Selena: The Series is a show created by Moisés Zamora and stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria and Ricardo Chavira. The show revolves around Iconic Mexican-American performer Selena who rises to fame as she and her family make sacrifices along the way. The show was released on Netflix on December 4, 2020, and the second season premiered on May 4, 2021. Read ahead to know more about Netflix's Selena season 2 review.

Netflix's Selena season 2 review

With Queen of Tejano’s father Abraham Quintanilla and sister Suzette Quintanilla serving as executive producers, the first part of the series revolved around the lives of the different family members as Selena y Los Dinos rose to stardom. The second part of the show picks up where part one left off and gives the viewers a closer look at her experiences and conflicted feelings while becoming famous and getting closer to recording her first English album. While she gets more of the spotlight in part two, she remains a singing backup to the rest of her siblings which happens to be more of a family drama than a revealing biopic show.

Selena continues to see Chris Perez (Jesse Perez) despite her family’s disapproval and also becomes more vocal about her wants and dislikes. Later, she establishes herself as a singer-songwriter, fashion designer, and business owner. The second part is made of nine episodes, limiting how much of the storyline can be about just Selena. Whenever the story seems like it’s going to probe deeper into Selena’s psyche, there comes a scene about her siblings or her family.

These limitations attribute to the fact that Selena is not around to expand on her journey or the issues she faced growing up in the spotlight, or more notably, the intricacies that come with being a young, married woman. The show also delves into Selena’s final months, as she worked on her English album and performed her legendary show at the Houston Astrodome. The show naturally builds towards Selena’s tragic and untimely death. Selena: The Series Part 2 is a narrow tale told through the lens of the rest of the Quintanilla family.

