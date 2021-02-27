Netflix's 'Shadow And Bone' Cast: List Of Actors & Characters They Play In Upcoming Show

Shadow and Bone is a fantasy television series that will be soon releasing on Netflix on April 23. Netflix unveiled the first trailer of the show on Friday, February 26. The first season of the series will have a total of eight episodes. The official synopsis of the fantasy drama on Netflix reads, "Sinister forces plot against a young soldier when she reveals a magical power that might unite the world." The storyline is based on Leigh Bardugo's novel series, Grishaverse and is set in a fictional land called Ravka. Let's take a look at Netflix's Shadow and Bone characters and actors.

The cast of Netflix's Shadow and Bone

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Netflix's Shadow and Bone cast features Alina Starkov in the lead role. The character is played by actor Jessie Mei Li who discovers that she has a magical power that had been lying dormant for a few years and now has to fight the monsters that are trying to kill her.

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev

Archie plays the role of Alina's best friend Malyen in the fantasy drama. Malyen comes to know of Alina's powers and helps her in fighting off the darkness and the creatures that come in her way.

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan

Ben Barnes will be playing the role of General Kirigan also known as The Darkling. His character is the intimidating leader of the Ravka army.

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Amita will play Inej Ghafa, a member of the street gang The Dregs and has been given the title of "The Wraith."

Freddy Karter as Kaz Brekker

Freddy plays the role of Kaz Brekker who is the menacing and manipulative gang leader of The Dregs. His street name is "Dirtyhands" denoting that he does not mind getting his hands dirty to get what he wants.

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Netflix's Shadow and Bone cast also includes Kit plays the role of a gambler called Jesper Fahey. He has certain triggers but is usually a happy go lucky person.

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

The cast of Netflix's Shadow and Bone features Danielle, who plays the role of Nina, a soldier in the Ravka army but later on ends up joining The Dregs in the aftermath of certain unfortunate events.

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Matthias Helvar is a witch hunter from the north who has come to capture Alina. Calahan Skogman will be making his debut with Shadow and Bone.

