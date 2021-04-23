Last Updated:

Netflix's 'Shadow And Bone' Review: Twitterati Call It An 'immersive & Addictive' Show

Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' has premiered on the Netflix giant on Friday, April 23. Here's taking a quick look at how netizens are reviewing the show. Read

netflix's shadow and bone

Source: Still from Shadow and Bone trailer


The highly anticipated fantasy television series Shadow and Bone has premiered on the Netflix giant on Friday, April 23. The show is based on the famous Grisha trilogy, the first of which is Shadow and Bone. Developed by Eric Heisserer, the show has already created a massive buzz amongst netizens. Here’s taking a quick look at how Twitterati is reacting to the show’s release

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone: Twitter Reviews

Within just hours of its release, Netflix’s Shadow and Bone has become one of the favourite shows for many. While some are already binge-watching the show, many others have begun flooding the micro-blogging site with their favourite scenes from the show. A user wrote, “My review for #ShadowAndBone is live and I *loved* it. It's immersive, addictive, and is so smart about how it adapted and combined two very different narratives together into one timeline”. Check out the reviews below:

About Shadow and Bone

As mentioned earlier, Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse trilogy that includes the first novel of the same and two parts of Six of Crows. Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Amita Suman, and Freddy Carter amongst others headline the main cast of this fantasy show. The premise of this fantasy world highlights the story of an orphan, Alina Starkov from Keramzin in the fictional Kingdom of Ravka. The Kingdom is a war-torn land split into two halves by a vast shadowy scar called the Shadow Fold, which is filled with demons and darkness.

Twist arises when Alina joins a mission into the Fold. In a shocking turn of events, Alina learns that she is a fabled Grisha, a witch called the Sun Summoner. Alina has the powers that could be the key to saving her kingdom. She possesses supernatural abilities beyond her control. On her quest to destroy the Shadow Fold, she meets General Kirigan, another powerful Grisha to learn how to control her powers. As she struggles to hone her power, Alina learns that her allies and enemies can be one and the same. Watch Netflix's Shadow and Bone trailer below:

(Promo Image Source: Still from Netflix's Shadow and Bone trailer)

