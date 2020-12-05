Netflix's StreamFest: Top Series That One Can Watch During Free Trial; Check List

Netflix, the online streaming giant, recently treated fans with a fantastic piece of news. The platform is now hosting a StreamFest in India beginning today. Netflix's StreamFest, which lasts 48 hours, will begin on December 5 at 12 am. And all Netflix content can be enjoyed free of charge until 11:59 pm of December 6, 2020. This ensures that users can watch any show, film or series of their choice without entering the details of the card or purchasing the subscription. Talking about Netflix's streamfest, here’s a look at the best Netflix series that one can watch during the Netflix free trial.

Delhi Crime

Netflix Original’s Delhi Crime is an Emmy award-winning crime drama series helmed and written by Richie Mehta. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles. The series is set in the wake of the 2012 gang rape in Delhi. Its first two episodes were premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the Independent Episodic category in 2019. The series was released by Netflix on 22 March 2019. The show was renewed for the second season, with the main cast coming back.

Sex Education

Sex Education is a Laurie Nunn created comedy-drama series. The series premiered on Netflix on 11 January 2019, starring Asa Butterfield as an awkward teenager and Gillian Anderson as his mother, a sex therapist. The series also stars Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling in crucial roles. The show became a critical and financial success for Netflix, with more than 40 million viewers streaming the first series since its release. On January 17, 2020, the second series was released and now the show has been renewed for a third series.

Money Heist

Money Heist is an Álex Pina created heist crime drama series. The series revolves around two long-established heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain and one on the Bank of Spain. The series won myriad of awards, including the best drama series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, as well as critical acclaim for its storyline, direction, and the attempt to innovate Spanish television.

Mindhunter

Mindhunter is Joe Penhall's psychological crime thriller series, based on the real-crime book titled Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit penned by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The series is co-produced by David Fincher, Penhall and Charlize Theron and premiered on Netflix on October 13, 2017. On August 16, 2019, Netflix launched the second season, which went on to garner heaps of fans and viewers.

