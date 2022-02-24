Netflix's 'The Crown' Props Worth $200,000 Robbed From Sets; Show To Continue Filming

A robbery was reported from the sets of Netflix's popular drama series, The Crown where the thieves stole millions of worth of props. The stolen goods included antiques and religious icons along with a silver dressing table. After the heist, the makers released the list of items stolen in hopes of people recognizing them and recovering them safely.

The popular series is based on the award-winning play The Audience and chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the time she ascended the throne to modern times. Actors like Gillian Anderson, Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby are featured in the four-season series on Netflix.

Robbery at Netflix's The Crown

As per a report from Variety, over $200,000 worth of props have been stolen during the robbery while The Crown unit was shooting nearby. Over 350 items including 12 sets of silver candelabra and Seven gold candelabra were taken by the thieves. The incident took place in Yorkshire where three vehicles were broken into in a lorry park in Mexborough. As per the outlet, South Yorkshire police are currently proving into the heist.

Cops were called at 4.30 pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, following a complaint of theft at Pastures Road, Doncaste. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police told the outlet, ''Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.”

A spokesperson from Netflix detailed the incident to Variety revealing that 'antiques' were stolen and the makers hoping for their safe recovery. Sharing an update on the filming, the streamer confirmed that the filming will not be halted as the 'replacements will be sourced'. As per the list given to weekly publication Antiques Trade Gazette, The Crown antique stolen props included a replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock, a few Russian religious icons, and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.

The Crown's set decorator Alison Harvey told Gazette, via Variety, that the stolen props have 'limited value for resale' due to not being in the best shape, however, 'they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry'.

Image: Instagram/@thecrownnetflix