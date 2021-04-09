Netflix’s 'The Serpent': All You Need To Know About Charles Sobhraj, The Serial Killer

Netflix’s The Serpent has finally made it to the streamer. Ever since the release of the much-awaited series, people have become curious regarding the identity of The Serpent’s Charles Sobhraj. This article will intend to divulge information regarding who the Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj truly is. Read on to know more.

So, who is The Serpent’s Charles Sobhraj?

Charles Sobharj is a real-life serial killer who has been connected to dozens of killings that have happened in the South-East Asia region. Sobhraj was born Hatchand Bhaonani Gurumukh Charles Sobhraj to an Indian father and Vietnamese mother in Ho Chin Minh City, Vietnam. In addition to being linked to dozens of murders, with most of his victims being people of French descent, he is also known for conning several other tourists as well as robberies.

Some of the names that Sobhraj was known by are The Bikini Killer, The Splitting Killer or The Serpent, the latter of which served as an inspiration for the biographical Netflix series. Sobhraj was termed as "The Bikini Killer" during the '70s because of the attire of his victims, most of which were french women. Sobhraj had an accomplice in the name of Ajay Chowdhury, who has been linked to several other crimes of his own. Some of the victims of Sobhraj are rumoured to be the likes of a French Scholar known as Jean-Luc Solomon, a Stanford student who went by the name of Connie Jo Bronzich, and a Canadian backpacker known as Laurent Carrière, amongst others. Several other crimes that Sobhaj has been linked to are of financial nature.

Where is Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj right now?

As of right now, it is believed that Sobhraj is alive and locked up in a Nepalese prison cell. Reportedly, he has been operated on several times throughout the course of his life. At the time of this writing, his age is 77 years.

About Netflix’s The Serpent:

Netflix's The Serpent tells the story of how Charles Sobhraj, (Played by Tahar Rahim in the series), who was eventually caught and imprisoned. The series talks about the time he posed as a gem dealer and how Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc, (Jenna Coleman), traversed Asia in 1975 and 1976, committing a spree of crimes along what is known to be the 'Hippie Trail'. The series, which has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: The above information has been sourced from various media reports and articles based on Sobhraj. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the trivia mentioned above.