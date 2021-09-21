Netflix's 'Virgin River' Renewed For Fourth And Fifth Season; Check Release Date

Netflix's show Virgin River has a huge fan following all over the world. The show broke streaming records in the US with its third season. While the show's fans enjoy streaming their favourite love story, the show creators recently came up with not one but two thrilling news.

The Netflix show, Virgin River, has been renewed for the fourth and fifth seasons. The announcement came months after its third season made an impactful release in July. However, details about the release date of the new seasons are still under wraps. Fans are speculating the fourth season would come around the month of July, next year.

Details about Virgin River

The Netflix series' plot revolves around a nurse and practitioner, Melinda Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge. Melinda seeks a fresh start after losing her doctor husband in an accident. She takes up a nursing job in a small town in Northern California named Virgin River. While she moves to the town with the hope to move on from her past life, she keeps getting flashbacks. When things do not fall in the right place in the town, she meets a former marine, Jack. The viewers then watch Mel and Jack's tumultuous romance with plenty of obstacles. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Robyn Carr.

The show cast Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in the lead role. Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Colin Lawrence, and Grayson Gurnsey also have pivotal roles in the show. The Flash and Grey's Anatomy actor Zibby Allen also joined the show in the third season. She played the role of Brie, Jack's sister. Stacey Farber was also a new face in the show's third season. She portrayed Lilly's daughter Tara Anderson.

Virgin River breaks streaming records in the US

Virgin River broke records in the US after releasing a successful third season. Before the show took the OTT giant by storm, Manifest was topping the list in the US. However, it was soon seconded by Virgin River as it amassed 2.1 billion minutes streamed on the OTT platform. Virgin River dethroned Manifest, which had a record of 1.3 billion minutes streamed. Moreover, Manifest topped the most popular list on Netflix for 27 consecutive days.

Image: Instagram/@virginriverseries