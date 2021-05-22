Netizen Review 'Solos'; Feel Anne Hathaway Steals The Show Amid Presence Of Stalwarts

There were some contrasting new releases on streaming platforms on Friday. While Zack Snyder’s zombie action film Army of the Dead was the talking point on Netflix, it was the much subtler Solos that hit Amazon Prime Video. Netizens caught up on the anthology series and a majority of them were impressed by the multi-starrer.

Netizens review Solos

Netizens who binged watched all seven episodes of Solos gave their verdict on Twitter. One user praised Amazon Prime for ‘outdoing’ itself, and called the show ‘brilliant’. Another wrote that it was ‘simply amazing’ and hailed the ‘masterclass of acting and storytelling.’

One netizen wrote that the episodes were mixed, with some being impressive, and others being ‘weak’. A user wrote that the series was a ‘hard watch’ for one having to recover after every episode, while netizens used terms like ‘fire’ and ‘absolute beautiful work’ for the show.

As far as the performances and episodes were concerned, most netizens seemed to be most impressed by episode 1 Leah starring Anne Hathaway and episode 2 starring Anthony Mackie. Netizen believed that the two actors had delivered their career best performances and deserved awards. The first episode was termed as a ‘masterpiece’ by one netizen and Anne Hathaway earned praised galore.

Veterans like Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren too were praised by netizens while the episode starring Nicole Behari and performance by Dans Stevens were also mentioned.

#SolosPrime is fire! I love a good anthology series cuz my attn span sucks lol but it’s 8 short episodes of acting heavy hitters doing scenes w themselves.



Anne Hathaway came out swinging ep1 chile, she is in this room by herself giving these monologues like the rent is LATE! pic.twitter.com/LcdfIvuRdN — tay⭐️ (@TayRowYaBoat) May 21, 2021

Wow, just wooow.

I think I've a just witnessed Anthony Mackie deliver the best performance of his career in #SolosPrime episode 2.

Damn what a very emotional conversation it was, this performance really deserves an award, as I said it was just wooow 🤯👏👌, thank you Anthony ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/GcDBIvbHoK — Mahdi🇵🇸 #FreePalestine (@Me12982) May 21, 2021

Finding it hard to watch #SolosPrime have to keep pausing it to recover every few minutes. That first episode by @zachbraff was a masterpiece in one room — Rich Chinn (@RichChinn) May 21, 2021

#SolosPrime was a fun little watch with a few weak eps and a couple bangers. Happy to see Mackie showing us another side of his acting. Helen Mirren rules. Morgan Freeman/Dan Stevens' ep is the best. Loved how it interconnected by the end like Modern Love. pic.twitter.com/EWnXv4XL2F — Killua⚡ (@Imzzzy_) May 22, 2021

Watching #Solos and Anne Hathaway's acting in Episode 1 is her best performance in years and she is coming for that emmy. pic.twitter.com/RwqtqNlcQt — Mody (@modytalkmovies) May 21, 2021

Anne Hathaway EATS every scene in her Amazon anthology episodes #solos pic.twitter.com/aMrkYgo2BP — Saint Denial (@SaintDenial) May 21, 2021

#Solos on Amazon Prime is simply amazing! Each episode is a masterclass of acting and storytelling, can't wait for more people to see it 😍 pic.twitter.com/k5Ec8UTL4C — KitKat🌻 (@Kari_Yordanova) May 21, 2021

Okay, I did not expect to be a total emotional wreck in the first episode OMFG! Amazing performance by Anne Hathaway and brilliantly Directed by @zachbraff!!! #SolosPrime pic.twitter.com/2bNuE7HltI — Nate (aka DocintheBox) (@doc_in_the_box1) May 21, 2021



Solos also stars Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu. The sci-fi series has been created by David Weil, who has written five of the seven episodes and directed two of them.

Tori Sampson and Stacy Osei-Kuffour are the other writers, while Zach Braff, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Tiffany Johnson are the other directors. Each episode is the range of 20-30 minute running time.

