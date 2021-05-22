Last Updated:

Netizen Review 'Solos'; Feel Anne Hathaway Steals The Show Amid Presence Of Stalwarts

Netizen reviewed 'Solos' that hit Amazon Prime on Friday. They felt Anne Hathaway stole the show amid the presence of stalwarts like Morgan Freeman.

Joel Kurian
There were some contrasting new releases on streaming platforms on Friday. While Zack Snyder’s zombie action film Army of the Dead was the talking point on Netflix, it was the much subtler Solos that hit Amazon Prime Video. Netizens caught up on the anthology series and a majority of them were impressed by the multi-starrer.

Netizens review Solos

Netizens who binged watched all seven episodes of Solos gave their verdict on Twitter. One user praised Amazon Prime for ‘outdoing’ itself, and called the show ‘brilliant’. Another wrote that it was ‘simply amazing’ and hailed the ‘masterclass of acting and storytelling.’

One netizen wrote that the episodes were mixed, with some being impressive, and others being ‘weak’. A user wrote that the  series was a ‘hard watch’ for one having to recover after every episode, while netizens used terms like ‘fire’ and ‘absolute beautiful work’ for the show.

As far as the performances and episodes were concerned, most netizens seemed to be most impressed by episode 1 Leah starring Anne Hathaway and episode 2 starring Anthony Mackie. Netizen believed that the two actors had delivered their career best performances and deserved awards.  The first episode was termed as a ‘masterpiece’ by one netizen and Anne Hathaway earned praised galore.

Veterans like Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren too were praised by netizens while the episode starring Nicole Behari and performance by Dans Stevens were also mentioned.

 


Solos also stars Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu. The sci-fi series has been created by David Weil, who has written five of the seven episodes and directed two of them.

Tori Sampson and Stacy Osei-Kuffour are the other writers, while Zach Braff, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Tiffany Johnson are the other directors. Each episode is the range of 20-30 minute running time.  

