Netizens React As Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Gets Release Date

Directed by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever which debuted on Netflix in 2020 is a coming of age teenage comedy series that revolves around the story of Devi played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, an Indian American high school student who tries to reinvent herself after the death of her father. The series was widely appreciated by the audience and soon Netflix renewed it for a second season. On Thursday, June 10, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan took to her social media account to reveal that Never Have I Ever season 2 will be dropping on July 15.

Never Have I Ever 2 gets a Netflix premiere date

Maitreyi who will be reprising her role as Devi in the second season took to her Instagram to share a video along with the caption, "ITS HAPPENING!! JULY 15TH!! AAAA!!! LET THE COUNT DOWNS BEGIN" The video starts with "Listen Up Virgins" written on a taped piece of paper on a background. This is followed by some catchy music playing in the background and the cast of the series coming on the screen individually one by one. The short clip ends with the cast dancing on the screen while July 15 is displayed.

Netizens react to Never Have I Ever season 2

The video received a lot of love from the netizens with Hollywood celebs also chiming in to share their reactions. The shows creator Mindy Kaling wrote, "I like this wholesome content. I hope there is no swearing and sex talk like last season" while Lilly Singh dropped fire emojis in the comment. Jay Shetty also expressed his excitement by writing, "so so excited." The netizens were also thrilled with the news and took to the comments to share that they have been waiting for the second season for a long time. Take a look.

More about Never Have I Ever

While the first season showed Devi trying to shed off her nerdy image in school by checking off on things from her cool to-do list that is trying to make Paxton Hall-Yoshida played by Darren Barnet who is the hottest guy in school her boyfriend and lose her virginity to him but at the same time trying to grieve the death of her father. The series also showed Devi trying to mend her strained relationship with her mother and ended with Devi kissing her former enemy Ben played by Jaren Lewison. In the season, Devi also received the shocking news that she might be moving to India just when Paxton started showing some interest in her.

Never Have I Ever 2 will show Devi dealing with the pressures of being a senior in high school along with her drama at home and navigating through romantic relationships. While season 2 will have the majority of the original cast member including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young reprising their characters in the show, Never Have I Ever 2 has a new addition to the cast in the form of Megan Suri. According to Deadline, Megan will be playing the role of a new student who might pose a threat to Devi's romantic pursuits.

