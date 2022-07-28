The hit high school comedy drama Never Have I Ever is back with its third season. The new season will bring back Devi, Paxton, and everyone from the high school along with a dashing new entry, a ‘hot Indian dude’. Ahead of the August 12 premiere, the makers have dropped the trailer and it is all things interesting.

Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi in the third season will be seen making her relationship official with Paxton, played by Darren Barnet. The trailer begins with Devi and Paxton taking a power-couple walk through the school corridors, making everyone gasp. Apart from the romantic glimpse, the trailer also throws a wrench into that time-honoured romantic feud between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet).

The trailer shared by the makers is sure to leave fans tossed as they shall figure out how Devi who deals with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, will also be tackling her newfound love interest. Another highlight of the trailer was the entry of a young 'Indian guy' who grabs the attention of all the ladies at high school.

With major events unfolding in the trailer further, Devi who is juggling between love and school will be seen throwing herself into chaos and complicated situations. The official synopsis for the new season reads "In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships."

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner, and writer. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever will also introduce two new characters: Parker, played by Deacon Phillippe, and Addison, played by Terry Hu. Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young are also parts of the cast.

The series is bankrolled by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.



IMAGE: Instagram/Netflix