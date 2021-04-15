'Never Have I Ever Season 2' Announced; Rapper Common Joins Cast In A Recurring Role

The Netflix show Never Have I Ever is a teen comedy-drama starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. It premiered on April 27, 2020, and won millions of hearts, and fans were waiting to watch more of it. Fans' wait will end soon as creators of the show recently announced Never Have I Ever Season 2's release date.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 release date

Creators of the show recently took to their Instagram to share the release of the much anticipated second season. Although the exact date has not been announced yet, the second season of the show will release in July 2021. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher shared the news with their followers along with some glimpses from the upcoming season. Mindy wrote 'ðŸš¨HOT NEW PICS FROM @neverhaveiever AND SOME HIGH PROFILE NEW FRIENDS AND WE ARE COMING BACK IN JULY ðŸš¨' in her caption. Lang wrote 'Season 2 of @neverhaveiever is back in July, babies! And if you scroll through, you’ll see a couple of new faces. ðŸ¤©' in her caption.

The cast of Never Have I Ever commented on Mindy's post. From Jaren Lewison to Richa Moorjani, several actors commented on the news. The lead of the show Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wrote 'We’ve got some hot new friends indeedðŸ‘€'. Richa Moorjani commented 'I think we might break the internet'.

The official page of the show also posted the same pictures with a different caption. The official page of the show wrote 'If you're excited for the new season, we have a lot in COMMON'. Mindy, Lang, and the official page of Never Have I Ever mentioned in a quirky manner that they have American Rapper Common as Dr. Chris Jackson in the upcoming season of the show.

Fans' reaction to the release of the second season

Fans of the show are excited about the upcoming season. Moreover, they are also excited to see Rapper Common as Dr. Chris Jackson in the second season of the show. One of the fans wrote 'I LITERALLY SCREAMED WHEN I SAW COMMON OMGGGGG'. Here is how fans have reacted to the upcoming season of the show.

Promo Image Source: Never Have I Ever's Instagram

