'Never Have I Ever Season 2' Stills Out Ahead Of Series Release In July 2021

Never Have I Ever is a teen comedy-drama series that premiered on Netflix. The first season of Never Have I Ever was released in April 2020 and recently Netflix announced the second season. Ahead of Never Have I Ever season 2 release, Netflix India took to their official Instagram page and shared a series of stills from the upcoming instalment. Sharing the unseen images on social media, they said, "Never have we ever been more excited to know what's happening to our favourite love triangle".

Never Have I Ever season 2 stills

As seen in Netflix India's Instagram post, Never Have I Ever is slated to release in July 2021. Talking about the same, the streaming platform said, "Catch the gang get back together this July". Never Have I Ever season 2 stills features, the lead actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, alongside the remaining Never Have I Ever cast. These stills also featured a new cast member, popular rapper, Common.

In the first image, Devi can be seen nothing down the pros and cons of dating Paxton and Ben. The next picture features Devi with her best friends Eleanor and Fabiola. Further, Devi is also seen sitting between Ben and Paxton during one of their class. As we swipe right, the remaining Never Have I Ever cast is seen in their transform look for the upcoming instalment. The new cast member, Common is seen talking to Devi's mother and will be seen playing, Dr Chris Jackson.

Netizens' reactions

Netizens went gaga over the unseen stills from the upcoming season. One of the users commented, "Wish the lockdown was in July so we could watch it at ease", while another added, "OMG! I'm hella waiting for this. Please Devi be with Ben". Another fan commented, "can’t wait!! Finally". One of the users added, "WHAT!! you want us to wait till July?! Nooooo". In the comment section, fans seemed more excited about who would Devi pick, Ben or Paxton. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Never Have I Ever cast ensemble stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet and John McEnroe. It is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It is also partially based on Kaling's childhood in the Boston area.

