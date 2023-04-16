Last Updated:

Never Have I Ever Season 4: Everything You Need To Know About The Show's Final Season

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever has been announced. Ahead of its release, here are things you should about the upcoming season.

Web Series
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
Never Have I Ever
1/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever has been announced. Ahead of its release, here are things you should about the upcoming season.

Never Have I Ever
2/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

The final season of Never Have I Ever will release on June 8. It comprises of 10 episodes. 

Never Have I Ever
3/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

The lead character Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who is playing the role of Devi Vishwakumar is reprising her role this season. 

Never Have I Ever
4/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

Along with Maitreyi, her on-screen best friends including Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez), Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri) will be seen in season 4. 

Never Have I Ever
5/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

The series is incomplete without the 'boys' in Devi's life. A source close to the development told Deadline that the love triangle is not over. 

Never Have I Ever
6/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

Jaren Lewison will return to the show as as Ben Gross. 

Never Have I Ever
7/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

In last season, Darren Barnet's character Paxton Hall-Yoshida moved to Arizona to start college after graduating from Sherman Oaks High. 

Never Have I Ever
8/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

However, Evan is all set to reprise his role in season 4. "I want you to know Paxton Hall-Yoshida is in season four. He's in it as much as in season three," showrunner Lang Fisher said. 

Never Have I Ever
9/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

The show will witness a new entry. Michael Cimino is entering the show and will play the role of Ethan, a skater. 

Never Have I Ever
10/10
@neverhaveiever/Instagram

Devi's family including her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) and cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) are playing the key roles in the show. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi Engaged: Couple's relationship timeline

Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi Engaged: Couple's relationship timeline
Lara Dutta Birthday: Throwback to the actor's winning answer at Miss Universe 2000

Lara Dutta Birthday: Throwback to the actor's winning answer at Miss Universe 2000
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com