Never Have I Ever Season 4: Everything You Need To Know About The Show's Final Season

Quick links:
The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever has been announced. Ahead of its release, here are things you should about the upcoming season.
The lead character Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who is playing the role of Devi Vishwakumar is reprising her role this season.
Along with Maitreyi, her on-screen best friends including Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez), Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri) will be seen in season 4.
The series is incomplete without the 'boys' in Devi's life. A source close to the development told Deadline that the love triangle is not over.
In last season, Darren Barnet's character Paxton Hall-Yoshida moved to Arizona to start college after graduating from Sherman Oaks High.
However, Evan is all set to reprise his role in season 4. "I want you to know Paxton Hall-Yoshida is in season four. He's in it as much as in season three," showrunner Lang Fisher said.
The show will witness a new entry. Michael Cimino is entering the show and will play the role of Ethan, a skater.