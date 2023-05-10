Never Have I Ever Season 4 Trailer Out; Final Episodes Promise 'banging' Watch

The trailer for the fourth and final season of the hit teen television series Never Have I Ever is out. The trailer encapsulates the lead character Devi's final days in school as she prepares to make the transition to college life. The trailer is a wholesome insight into what fans can expect from the final season of the show.

Never Have I Ever season 4 trailer highlights

The Never Have I Ever trailer follows Devi's period of transition in the final days of her school life as she navigates love, friendship, and her academic ambitions. Devi faces a lot of moments of contemplation and growth as she marks personal milestones in her romantic life while charging ahead towards bigger dreams, like getting through to her dream college of Princeton. Eleanor and Fabiola stand sturdy by Devi's side as the three navigate this massive period of cherry transition. The trailer promises several exciting twists and turns with Paxton Hall-Yoshida resurfacing and Michael Cimino thriving through a summer glow-up. Change and embracing it appears to be a major theme throughout the trailer, as Nirmala can be heard telling Devi, "I know it’s scary. Our lives are changing but, change is good".

More on Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever deals with the trials and triumphs of an Indian-American high-school going girl, Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who will be returning to the show for a fourth and final time to reprise her much-loved role. The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi's mother. Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez also star in notable roles in the show. The Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher show has especially been appreciated across all four seasons for the simple fact of putting ahead an Indian-American face and storyline as the leading character instead of as a mere representation trope in a supporting role. The 10-episode season 4 of Never Have I Ever, will be available for streaming beginning June 8.