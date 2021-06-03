'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan To Star In 'Pride And Prejudice' Adaptation

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is best known for playing the role of Devi Vishwakumar in the popular Netflix show Never Have I Ever. While she has enjoyed major success for playing one of the central roles in the series, she appears to have bagged a role in yet another Netflix project, which is currently under making. According to new reports, she has been cast in the upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice titled The Netherfield Girls. Following is more about the character that she will be portraying in the romcom, along with other interesting details.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan cast in The Netherfield Girls

The Netherfield Girls is getting set to bring the adapted version of the famous novel Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. Maitreyi has been cast to play the lead role of Lizzie Bennet, who is the protagonist in the novel. The story of the novel focuses on the character development of Lizzie, as her romantic tale unfolds. Ramakrishnan has become one of the earliest actors who have been cast for the film. After the makers officially announced her involvement, she decided to acknowledge the development in her latest Instagram post.

Maitreyi said that she had to keep her casting a secret for a long time but had decided to confirm it eventually. She expressed her excitement for this project and said that she couldn't have asked for a better “feature film” to make her debut. The actor ended her excited message by saying that it was time to make the author Jane Austen “proud”. However, further details about its star cast and shooting schedule are yet to be announced. The novel is considered to be one of the top works of the author and has achieved success all over the world.

Never Have I Ever shows Maitrey Ramakrishnan playing a role that has been found appealing for the teenage audience. The first season premiered on Netflix last year and it was recently announced that it has been renewed for a second season. The new season is expected to be released next month, as per a report by E!Online.

IMAGE: MAITREYI RAMAKRISHNAN'S INSTAGRAM

