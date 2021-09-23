New Britney Spears Documentary To Scoop Out Years Of Confidential Legal Docs

As the trailer of Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs Spears, recently surfaced on the internet, the fans cannot wait further to watch it. Director, Erin Lee Carr recently opened up about how she could interview Britney Spears for the documentary and even spoke about how she had a source who was connected to conservatorship who began to provide them with the documents.

Even Britney Spears talked about her performance footage stating that she had worked his whole life and she does not owe people anything. The documentary is set to unravel the truth behind Britney Spears' battle to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Vs Spears director talks about the documentary

As Britney Vs Spears is set to release on 28 September 2021, Erin Lee Carr spoke to The Times stating about the time when she felt that she was on the right track. She said,

“This was the first time I had seen what people in the conservatorship at the inception of it said. It made me feel like I was on the right track. Because there was this overwhelming fear: What is it I don’t know? Why is the legal system, her father, everyone keeping her in this conservatorship? What if I am making a story about something where I just can’t have access to the right facts?"

Stating further, she also talked about how it was a two-and-a-half years-long investigative process into the conservatorship and there had been an amazing amount of coverage. “We wanted to be the definitive place to understand the beginning, middle and hopefully what we will find out as the end of this saga,” she continued.

Carr also opened up about how she was trying to not be another person to trespass on her privacy again and again but as she wanted to get out of the conservatorship, they had to know what was going inside. “I specifically made the creative decision that we were not going to utilize the same imagery that she has said before is traumatizing. The incidents that happened in 2007 during one of the episodes at the hospital -- you’re never going to see those,” she stated. She also urged the audience stating that if they were a Britney Spears’ fan and cared about women and mental health, they should watch this movie.

Netflix's press release explains the documentary- "The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney’s behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy. Text messages and a voicemail, as well as new interviews with key players, make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told."

