Next Famous Show Like 'Squid Game' Is Probably Already In Netflix Engine: CEO Hastings

As the popular Netflix Korean drama series, Squid Game has been garnering appreciation from all over the world, the Netflix CEOs recently reacted to its success and mentioned how it was commissioned on a local level.

The Korean drama series, Squid Game, emerged as the most-watched show on Netflix in no time with 142 million households watching during its first 28 days of release.

Netflix CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos react to 'Squid Game' success

According to the reports by Deadline, as Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings appeared sporting a Squid Game themed tracksuit, he spoke about how he did not expect it to be such a hit. He further mentioned that it was commissioned on a local level by a team led by regional content chief Minyoung Kim and also applauded Netflix's Co- CEO, Ted Sarandos for building such a system.

Reed Hastings also opened up about how the next breakout hit would probably be arriving from another unexpected source, and stated, "There’s got to be other amazing ones like that that even Ted or I don’t yet know about that are digesting in the Netflix content engine," as quoted by the Hollywood news portal.

On the other hand, Ted Sarandos recalled how his team picked the series a couple of years ago after the writer/director, Hwang Dong-hyuk tried to make it for around 10 years. he also revealed that their Korean team thought that it would be a local success and said, "They thought it’d be one of their biggest titles this year. I can’t say we had the same eyeball on it to tell you that it’d be our biggest title in our history around the world," as quoted by the entertainment news website. Adding to it, he also stated that something that could go viral was really hard to predict but it’s super powerful when it happened.

He also discussed how it was hard to predict because sometimes one thinks that they have got lightning in a bottle and they're wrong while sometimes they've got a great Korean show that turns out to be lightning in a bottle for the world. Furthermore, he added that their team did not have the same eyeball on it to tell that it’d be the biggest title in their history around the world.

(Image: @netflixkr/Netflix)