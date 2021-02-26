Nia Sharma On Calling Ravi Dubey The ‘best Kisser’: 'It Was A Compliment'

Television actress Nia Sharmarecently grabbed headlines after she called her Jamai 2.0 co-star, actor Ravi Dubey the 'best kisser'.

Nia and Ravi had shared some intimate scenes in the web series including an underwater kissing scene. When asked about her experience of shooting intimate scenes with Ravi, Nia went on to call him the 'best kisser'. Needless to say, the video of the same went viral and fans were surprised about her remark. Nia has finally broken her silence over her viral statement.

Nia Sharma breaks her silence

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nia explained that she and Ravi Dubey had been working together for almost seven years. It was due to the level of comfort that the actors had with each other, Nia was able to enjoy her intimate scenes with Ravi.

'Nothing to make a fuss about'

She further said that the intention of her statement was to let the audience know that intimate scenes are 'nothing to make a fuss about'. When asked about how Ravi was uncomfortable in the first season of Jamai Raja, Nia revealed that Ravi is a shy guy which is why it took him until the second season to get into that level of comfort with his co-star Nia. Nia being impressed with Ravi's progress complimented him by calling him 'the best kisser'.

About Jamai 2.0

The romantic web thriller is a sequel to Jamai Raja and have started streaming on Zee5 from February 26. The plot will revolve around Roshni and Siddharth's romance and how they tackle their differences to save their relationship. Talking about her web series in the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nia stated that Jamai Raja as a show is very close to her heart as it helped kickstart her career. She revealed that Jamai Raja welcomes her 'with open hands' whenever she is done with any projects.

