Nia Sharma On Kissing Her Co-star In 'Twisted'; Says 'would Love To Kiss A Guy More'

In times when depictions of homosexual relationships in popular media continue to be limited, Nia Sharma ended up kissing her co-star Isha Sharma for a web series. Nia Sharma was a part of the web series Twisted in 2017. The show ran for three seasons, of which Nia was a part of the first two. She recently opened up about her experiences kissing a girl and whether she prefers kissing men or women.

Nia Sharma on kissing her co-star Isha Sharma

The Jamai Raja actor recently opened up about her experience of kissing her co-star on-screen in Twisted. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor spoke about her intimate scenes on-screen and her experiences of the same. She said that she began venturing into OTT back in 2017 when it was still in its initial phase. Nia was also nervous about it at first but when the scene finally ended, she felt that she found kissing a boy better than kissing a girl. She mentioned that it was during this time that she realized that she liked kissing men more than women.

The kiss between Nia and Isha got a lot of reactions from the fans and the media. According to Nia, people fussed about it a lot because she was from TV. Nia is particular about keeping her relationships away from the spotlight because she fears it may not work out in the long run. She further added that she does not want her relationship to be a 'media relationship'.

About Nia Sharma's Twisted

Twisted is a 2017 erotic thriller web series produced and written by Vikram Bhatt. Krishna Bhatt, the creative director of the series is Vikram Bhatt's daughter. The series is centred around Aliyah Mukherjee, a model who is embroiled in a murder case. The series was aired on JioCinema, and later VB on the web on YouTube. The cast of Twisted featured Nia Sharma in the lead role, for the first two seasons. The third season of the show saw Priya Banerjee as Myra Sinha, replacing Nia Sharma. The rest of the Twisted web series cast season included Namit Khanna as Ranbir Raichand, Rrahul Sudhir as Aryan Mathur, and Tia Bajpai as Disha Agarwal. Season two saw Nia Sharma and Rrahul Sudhir reprise their roles.