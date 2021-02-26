Nia Sharma Posts A Pic Of Her 'happily Watching' Jamai 2.0; Ravi Dubey Drops Heart On Post

Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her watching her new web series Jamai 2.0 on Zee5. Nia Sharma's Jamai 2.0, the sequel to Jamai Raja, started streaming on 26 February on the OTT platform Zee5. Nia shared her excitement with her fans on Instagram.

‘Happily watching’ says Nia

Nia Sharma looked happy and glowing in the photo as she shared her excitement and happiness with her online fans. In the image, Nia can be seen sitting in a pink outfit and cross-legged with a big smile on her face. She wrote in the caption ‘happily watching Jamai 2.0 S2’ which was streaming on Zee5. She tagged her co-star Ravi Dubey and her team of Jamai 2.0 in the post.

Nia Sharma’s Jamai 2.0 co-stars

Nia Sharma tagged her co-stars from the upcoming web series and shared several photos of them in the same post. She tagged Achint Kaur who plays Durga Devi and Priya Banerjee as Ahaana with other crewmates. In the last image posted, the actress can be seen having fun on the beach with her on-screen mother, Achint Kaur.

Also Read: What Time Does 'Jamai 2.0' Season 2 Release On Zee5? All About Nia Sharma-Ravi Dubey Show

Also Read: Nia Sharma Turns Barbie With LED Goggles On, Says '90’s Won’t Go Out Of You'; Watch Video

Ravi Dubey drops a heart

Pic Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram.

Treating the fans with a ‘Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey’ moment, the co-actor Ravi Dubey stopped by Nia’s post and dropped a heart emoji with writing ‘Niiii’ in the comment section. Fans could not get enough of the 30-year-old actress as they flooded her comment section with wishes and compliments for her web series. Many wrote ‘beautiful’ and ‘pretty’ in the comments complimenting the actress on her beauty. Youtuber Vijayendra Kumeria also dropped a comment wishing the actress writing ‘may it breaks all the records’.

Pic Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram.

Also Read: Nia Sharma Hosts 'after-marriage' Dinner For Newlyweds Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal

Also Read: Jamai 2.0 Trailer: The Gritty Drama Series Featuring Nia Sharma And Ravi Dubey Continues

Jamai 2.0 reviews

Pic Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram.

Nia Sharma's Jamai 2.0 started with a bang as fans and viewers responded with positive reviews for the web series. Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's chemistry was a hit seven years ago with their TV show Jamai Raja, but with Jamai Raja turning into a web series and being broadcast on a new platform, Nia and Ravi has once again won the heart of the audience with their chemistry. IMBD gave the series a rating of 7.3 stars as many favourable reviews started pouring in for the series.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.