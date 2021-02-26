Nia Sharma Sarcastically Responds To A Twitter Troll For Questioning Her Clothing Choices

Nia Sharma knows a thing or two about shutting down trolls on social media. The actor recently took to Twitter and gave a strong response to a Twitter troll who questioned her clothing choices. Soon, Nia Sharma’s fans emerged in the comment section to support the Jamai Raja actor.

Nia Sharma gives a savage comeback to a Twitter troll

Recently, a Twitter made an objectionable comment on Nia Sharma’s clothing choices. Nia Sharma took notice of this tweet and sarcastically responded to it by saying, “Yes you wait for it. Your opinion matters the most you see”. The Twitter troll has since deleted the tweet. So, take a look at Nia Sharma’s Twitter response to this troll here.

While the tweet is not available anymore one can get a fair idea about it from the responses Nia Sharma’s savage response received. Nia Sharma’s Twitter fans made sure to support the actor and talked about how it completely depends on her what kind of clothes she prefers to wear. Many fans even complimented Sharma for her fearless approach to this situation. Take a look at these tweets here supporting Nia Sharma as she responds to a social media troll.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that once she had a major fallout with her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey. In the interview, Nia revealed that the reason for their fallout were their different working styles. The two ended up not talking to each other for more than year. In the interview, Nia revealed that she and Ravi would do things just to irritate each other and the situation on the sets got worse.

Nia continued further and revealed that she once hated going on set because of her issues with Dubey and soon the channel had to intervene. The channel suggested them to sort their differences since their personal issues were visible on screen. Talking about their present equation, the Jamai Raja 2.0 actor revealed that their animosity has dissolved and the two now consider each other as family.

