Nick Cannon To Host Wild N' Out Again After Being Terminated For Anti-Semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon is all set to host Wild ‘N Out after being fired from the series for making anti-Semitic remarks last July. The VH1 sketch had been picked up for three additional episodes before Cannon went on to make controversial comments which led to his termination. Now, as per ETonline, The Masked Singer has subsequently apologized and also held private meetings with prominent members of the Jewish community.

An MTV Entertainment representative told the portal, that Nick Cannon has not only ‘apologized’ but have also taken responsibility for his comments. Along with it, it is reported that Nick has worked to educate himself and others through his engagement with Jewish leaders. These efforts by the actor were appreciated by the channel and also led him to rejoin the team.

What went wrong with Nick Cannon?

Previously, in an hour-long podcast with Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, the duo argued that Black people are the true Hebrews and the Jews have usurped their identity. Everything began going down the hill when the discussion reached to skin colour. Cannon claimed that those without dark skin have a ‘deficiency’ which is caused by acting out violently in the past. This comment did not go down well with the viewers. Post this Nick issued an apology letter on Instagram for unknowingly hurting sentiments of many by his remarks.

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," he began. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.

He admitted that there "is so much I have yet to learn," explaining that he's had a "minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement". He concluded the apology saying, "that this is only the beginning of my education. I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward".

