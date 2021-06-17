Nick Jonas Goes 'damn' Over Priyanka Chopra's Summer Look; See Photo

Nick Jonas often shares photos with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on his social media handles. Recently, after Priyanka posted a selfie on her Instagram stories, husband Nick Jonas could not contain himself from resharing it on his page. “Damn,” wrote the singer in awe of her, as he posted a screenshot of his wife’s photo on his Instagram story.

Nick Jonas' appreciation of his wife's summer look

On June 17, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had shared a mirror selfie from London, wherein she was seen posing in a white crop top, white sneakers, and light-wash denim shorts. The Megan Thee Stallion song Hot Girl Summer was heard playing in the background of her video as she sultrily posed for the quick summer outfit photo. Nick Jonas' Instagram followers witnessed him obsessing over his wife’s latest photo soon after, as he posted a screenshot of it on his own story with a bunch of heart-eyes and fire emojis and, “Damn,” written over it.

Nick misses his 'love'

Only a few days ago, on June 14, the Sucker co-singer had taken to his social media handles to share how he was missing his wife. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were seen sitting close together with their heads touching as the latter blushed, in the photo posted online. “Her. That’s it. That’s the post,” wrote Jonas before adding that he was missing his ‘love’ using a red heart emoji, in the caption. One of their fur-babies, Gino, was also seen sitting behind them on the couch as the celebrity couple posed for the photo. Priyanka donned a light blue saree with silver bangles while flaunting her massive diamond wedding ring, and Nick was seen in a white crew-neck t-shirt with black bottoms.

Nick Jonas' Instagram birthday wishes for Madhu Chopra

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother, recently celebrated her birthday. While the Quantico fame shared a thoughtful post for the special occasion on her social media pages, her husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram stories to wish his mother-in-law. “Happy birthday to my incredible mother in law @madhumalati,” read the text posted with the selfie of Madhu Chopra and him.

Image: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

