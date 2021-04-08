Nick Offerman Joins Cast Of Hulu Limited Series 'Pam & Tommy'

Nick Offerman, known for his role in Parks and Recreation, has boarded the cast of Pam & Tommy. He will be seen playing the role of uncle Miltie. Here's everything you need to know about Pam and Tommy before the show goes on the floor.

Nick Offerman joins Pam & Tommy cast

Nick Offerman is all set to feature in Hulu's Pam & Tommy along with Lily James and Sebastian Stan. It will be a limited series that will also feature Seth Rogen. According to Deadline, Pam & Tommy plot will focus on an incident Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee which created chaos in the 1990s. The series will also track the relationship between Baywatch star and Motley Crue's drummer. They had gotten married to each other less than a week after they met in 1995.

Nick Offerman will portray the role of Uncle Miltie. He has larger than life behaviour and likes to keep his workplace lively. He is a rich man who helps Seth Rogen's character to distribute a tape. He is a sociopath who does not know the difference between humorous and horrific.

The series will be limited to eight episodes. Pam & Tommy will be directed and written by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie with Rob Siegel. They are also the executive producers of the show along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey; James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette for Ramona; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Anapurna; as well as DV DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Nick Offerman on work front

Nick Offerman's movies like Hotel Transylvania 2, Bad Times at the El Royale, White Fang and shows like 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Parks and Recreation, George Lopez and American Body Shop garnered him an immense fan following around the world. He was last seen in the film Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelic. He was also seen in shows like Devs, The Great North and The Simpsons.

Promo Image source: Nick Offerman's Instagram