Nicole Scherzinger Drops To The Floor As Logan Paul Turns Out To Be Grandpa Monster

The Masked Singer is a well-known American reality television show where the contestants perform with masks on and then the judges get a couple of hints throughout the show to guess the name of the singer. In one of the latest The Masked Singer episodes, the identity of a contestant was revealed that became sensational for all the viewers as well as the panellists on the show. Take a look at how Nicole Scherzinger and other The Masked Singer's judges reacted when Grand Monster was unmasked.

Nicole Scherzinger’s reaction after Grand Monster unmasked

In one of the latest episodes of The Masked Singer Season 5, Nicole Scherzinger and other The Masked Singer’s judges namely Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy can be seen excitingly trying to guess the name of the Grandpa Monster. As the contestant under the Grandpa Monster mask was in the last place among others, its identity was to be revealed on the stage. The host of the show, Niecy Nash, then took out all the guesses that the judges wrote a while ago and then interacted with them about the guesses they made and even asked them if they wanted to change their guesses. The judges then began speaking about their guesses and as the Grandpa Monster was unmasked on stage, all the judges were left amazed. It was revealed that Grandpa Monster was actually the popular American Youtuber, actor, boxer and podcaster, Logan Paul. Nicole Scherzinger was left thrilled when it was revealed and dropped to the floor right after Logan Paul unmasked himself.

Logan Paul, after being evicted from the show, stated that he felt so restricted in the costume ironically and added how it felt so free. He also stated that he never stood a chance as he didn’t know what he was doing because he was a YouTuber. He then thanked everyone for having him on the show and added how he had a lot of fun.

The Masked Singer contestants

Apart from Logan Paul, other contestants who have been unmasked in season 5 included Danny Trejo, Caitlyn Jenner and Kermit the Frog. Some of the others who are yet to be unmasked are namely Robopine, Seashell, Black Swan, Piglet, Crab (WC), Chameleon, Russian Dolls and Orca (WC).

