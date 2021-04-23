Nikki Tamboli Enjoys A Sunny Day With A 'positive Mindset', Fans Call Her 'sunshine'

Nikki Tamboli, who frequently shares her life updates on social media with all her fans, recently dropped a sun-kissed photo of herself while she was shooting for one of her projects. She even added hashtags such as ‘love yourself’, ‘be positive’, ‘be you’, ‘sunny day’, ‘positive mindset’ and ‘sunkissed’. Many of her fans poured love on her post and even complimented her by calling her 'stunning'.

Nikki Tamboli’s sun-kissed avatar

Nikki Tamboli recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this dazzling photo of herself in which she can be seen wearing a mustard coloured attire with a shade of shimmering pink coloured lipstick on. As she was on the sets, a white coloured vanity van can also be seen parked behind her while the crew members prepping up to shoot.

In the caption, she stated: ''The moon only glows when kissed by the sun'' and even urged her fans to love themselves and have a positive mindset in life and then added a flower symbol next to it'

Many of the fans took to Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram post and dropped in lovely compliments for her. Some of them added how she was a 'stunning beauty' while some others even addressed her as their “sunshine”. Some of them even stated how her photo was “fascinating” and added heart and fire symbols to depict how she looked lovely and hot in her photo. Some of the fans even praised her by stating how she looked “adorable” while others showcased their amazement by dropping in heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram post.





Nikki Tamboli recently shared a bunch of her stunning photos in which she was seen wearing a cool pair of shorts along with a blue coloured jacket. She posed differently in all her photos and even escalated the curiosity of her fans by stating in the caption how there was a piece of some big news coming their way. She also stated how the rehearsals of her upcoming project had already started. The moment the fans saw Nikki Tamboli’s photos and her caption, they were all delighted and swamped the comment section with hearts.

Image Source- Nikki Tamboli's Instagram

