Nikolaj Coaster Waldau Speaks On A Possible New 'GOT' Season, Says 'the Story Is Over'

Nikolaj Coaster Waldau recently spoke about the possibility for the return of Game of thrones. The actor, who played Jamie Lannister on the popular show for 8 years, made it quite clear that Game of Thrones will not return. The actor on The Kelly Clarkson Show pointed out that the story for Game of Thrones as a series has completed and therefore there is no chance that the show will return. Nikolaj Coaster Waldau also went on to talk about the show and the friendships he made while working with his co-stars along the way for close to eight years.

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Fame Maise Williams Stars In Madeon's Music Video 'Miracle'; Watch

Nikolaj Coaster Waldau says Game of Thrones will not return

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Fans Want George RR Martin 'imprisoned' For Not Meeting Deadline

In the same interaction, Nikolaj Coaster Waldau spoke if there was a possibility for a new season after Season 8. The host added that there were many aspects that weren’t fully explored and hence fans and she wished to see something more. Replying to this question, Nikolaj Coaster Waldau said that the story of the series had finished and that he did not think that the makers would return anytime soon for a possible new season.

Also Read | Can You See Shweta Tiwari As Ruthless Queen Cersei In Game Of Thrones' Television Remake?

Also Read | Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Name Their Baby Willa; Fans Spot 'Game Of Thrones' Connect

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, Nikolaj Coaster Waldau was asked by her if he missed the show along with the people he shot with. The actor replied that he worked on the show for eight years and thus he was bound to miss his friends. He then added that for so many years, he spent several days shooting with his co-stars and several others on set. Thus he added that one was bound to make friendships along the way and that was the reason he missed them. He later continued to speak about his co-stars, Masie Williams and Sophie Turner. Nikolaj Coaster Waldau said that he was amazed to see how the actors he met as kids had now become young adults on the show. He called it an intense experience. Speaking more about the show, Nikolaj Coaster Waldau said that Game of Thrones may look like a challenging show to create and while it was, the cast usually had fun on the set.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.