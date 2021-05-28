Nina Dobrev Shares Unseen Throwback Picture With 'Vampire Diaries' Co-stars

Nina Dobrev recently shared an unseen throwback picture with her Vampire Diaries' co-stars, Kayla Ewell and Candice King. Nina Dobrev in Vampire Diaries played the lead role of Elena. On May 27, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a blurry picture featuring Kayla and Candice. The star revealed in the caption that the picture was taken in a strip club.

Nina shares an unseen pic with Kayla and Candice

In Nina Dobrev's Instagram post, the Vampire Diaries cast was spotted drinking from one glass with their straws. Here, one can also spot some dollars kept on the table. Her caption read, "I’m pretty sure this was in a strip club #tbt #2010".

In the comment section, Kayla Ewell, who played Vicki Donovan, reacted, "Haha. Omg. Where are we? @nina @candiceking". Candice King in Vampire Diaries played Caroline Forbes.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses to Nina Dobrev's Instagram post. One of the users said, "vicky donovan, elena gilbert y caroline forbes", while another added, "Well im not surprised Thank you for this throwback". A fan comment read as "We need a reunion". Another fan commented, "ok but this picture screams WOMEN". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Vampire Diaries cast ensemble includes Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Steven R. McQueen, Sara Canning, Kat Graham, Candice King, Zach Roerig, Kayla Ewell, Michael Trevino, Matt Davis, Joseph Morgan, Michael Malarkey among many others. The supernatural teen drama television series is created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. Vampire Diaries is based on the popular book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. The series premiered on The CW on September 10, 2009, and ran till March 10, 2017, having aired 171 episodes over eight seasons.

On the work front for Nina Dobrev, the actor has bagged several films. She will be next seen in Love Hard, alongside Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet, and Harry Shum Jr. She also boats the cast ensemble of movies like Redeeming Love and Sick Girl.

